Acclaimed Comedian, Alexander Bennett Brings I CAN'T STAND THE MAN, MYSELF To Edinburgh

'I Can't Stand The Man, Myself' runs 2-27 August (not 14) runs at Gilded Balloon at The Patter Hoose (Corrie) at 9pm.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Do you hate yourself? Rising star Alexander Bennett (Dan Vs Food, Mark Watson's Comedy Marathon) does. It's both incredibly destructive and - fortunately for you - highly entertaining.

In his singular dark, silly, filthy and thoughtful style, Alexander is now trying to be more sympathetic to the man in the mirror by appraising his past, his body, his mistakes, his achievements, the limits of men's clothing, queerness, online culture, the rental market and Robbie Williams.

This show is about realising that letting self-hatred dictate how you feel about everything is disastrous, and you must take the decision to free yourself from it.

Join Alexander as he challenges his inner critic, tries to kill it, then comes for yours.

'I Can't Stand The Man, Myself' runs 2-27 August (not 14) runs at Gilded Balloon at The Patter Hoose (Corrie) at 9pm

Alexander has filmed several stand-up specials and recently supported Eshaan Akbar on his tour The Pretender. Last year he launched his new high-concept podcast Born Yesterday with Andy Barr, which has already had guests including Jordan Gray, Phil Wang and Laura Lexx. He was a key player in Mark Watson's Comedy Marathon, was nominated at the Leicester Comedy Awards as part of Consignia and co-orchestrated a huge charity event at the Pleasance Grand in Edinburgh called Dan Vs Food, in which a cast of 25+ comedians (including Ed Gamble, Iain Stirling, Nick Helm, Sophie Duker and Ivo Graham) watched a man called Dan eat his lunch. He has recently appeared on Radio 4, Insane in the Men Brain and The Comedian's Comedian podcast.

Alexander is the creator of the cult comedy game show Hell To Play and regularly works with the acclaimed Alternative Comedy Memorial Society and Weirdos collectives. Alexander is also a filmmaker and director, and has been a guest lecturer at the Royal College of Art and Fourth Monkey Theatre Company. He recently wrote for the iPaper on the subject of unruly audiences.



