ANOTHER SIGHT to be Presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Another Sight will be presented as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Another Sight will be at Zoo Playground - Playground 2, from 1 - 24 August @ 20:45 (40 mins).

Another Sight is a sensitive and irreverent piece that tells the story of Maria and Grace - a domestic worker and her employer - who are at different stages in their individual cancer treatments. One is nearly at the end of chemotherapy treatment, whilst the other is at the very beginning. Part of the inaugural São Paulo Showcase alongside five other thrilling Brazilian performances never-before seen in Scotland, Another Sight seeks to guide the audience to a deeper reflection on the emotional, social, and behavioural aspects of cancer - all told entirely in the dark.

Heightening each audience member's theatrical sense experience through smell, touch, and sound, audiences are invited to sit alongside the actors on stage as scenes are played out in close proximity. Supported by venue staff and the company to ensure audiences have a safe and comfortable experience in the space, this immersive play, performed in darkness, play pulls apart themes of generosity, empathy, love, fear, overcoming obstacles, illness, respect, and self-esteem to tell a story that touches the essence of what it means to be human.

Formed in 2012 by C3 Cultural Projects, Blind Theater (Teatro Cego) was created to support visually impaired and sighted actors in reinventing the forms and conventions of theatre - to create a space where actors and performing arts professionals can learn from and collaborate with each other, individual skills, and unique lived experiences.

Starring Ana Righi, Edgar Jacques, Flávia Stongolli, Paulo Palado and Neli Gamboa, Another Sight reveals the complex and different attitudes and challenges faced by people of different social backgrounds when they receive their diagnosis. Through Maria and Grace, despite their differences, the two individuals form a unique friendship that energises them, leading them to better understand each other's circumstances. The story touches on generosity, empathy, love, fear, overcoming obstacles, respect, and self-esteem.