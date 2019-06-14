ACE-Production with From Start to Finnish Presents HONEY

In a virtuoso performance from Scottish actress Sarah McCardie playing eleven characters, this comedic monologue, centres around one woman trying to find the balance in her life. Honey is a freelance journalist, single mother of four (and a half), daughter of a disappointed mother, friend to the nay-sayers, and lover to imperfect men. In search of some sense of control and balance, she's tried counselling, she's tried tequila, and now she's going to try a new talking cure she's designed for herself. Honey takes us on a humour-filled journey alongside a woman who's figuring out how to tell her own story - and make it work for her.

Sarah McCardie performs as Honey and the ten other characters. She's a Scottish actress best known for Oran Mor productions Where's Lulu, Netting, Fifteen Minutes and The Shoemaker's Wife, as Sharon McLaren in River City (BBC) and as May in children's TV show Big City Park. Her film work includes Tell it to the Bees, and she has appeared in six previous From Start to Finnish shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tove Appelgren said, "I needed to get the story out of my system and find I can only understand life when I can experience it as comedy. Eventually! My hope is that the audience will feel the reality of Honey's predicament even as they laugh at her attempts to circumvent it."

Tove Appelgren is an acclaimed Finnish theatre director, playwright and children's author. She is currently an associate director and dramaturge at Åbo Svenska Teater in Turku, where Honey had its world premiere in 2018. Prior to that, she was the Artistic Director of Lilla Teatern in Helsinki from 1998 - 2000, making her the country's second youngest artistic director ever. As a children's author, her Vesta-Linnéas series about the life and worries of a young girl has been published internationally, with one title nominated for the 2008 Finlandia Junior Prize.

Julian Garner is a British playwright, translator and director. Since 1998, he has been based in Finland. He's an Edinburgh veteran, having worked either as translator, writer or director on shows since 2002. Honey will be his ninth. Most recently, he directed All the Lights Are On at Summerhall as part of last year's From Start to Finnish showcase. In the UK, he has been a Writer in Residence at the Hampstead Theatre and had his plays produced by the Bush Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, NT/Connections, Arcola Theatre and Pentabus. His play Silent Engine was a Fringe First Winner and Svarte Okser (The Awakening) won the Ibsen Prize.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Now in its ninth year, From Start to Finnish 2019 will also feature a further four shows: Shine at Zoo Southside, and Ali and Alpo, Ejaculation - Discussions About Female Sexuality, and The Desk at Summerhall. Last year, From Start to Finnish productions included the Total Theatre Award winning Cock, Cock... Who's There?, and previous shows have received critical acclaim in Edinburgh and toured to China, America and several countries in Europe.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

starttofinnish.fi

www.zoovenues.co.uk/playground





