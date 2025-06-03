A DRAG IS BORN Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Drag Is Born will make its UK premiere in August at ZOO Playground in Edinburgh. Performances run 1 – 24 Aug 2025.

Transforming homophobia into a defiant celebration of queer joy, Edu Diaz’s wordless A Drag Is Born blends clowning, lip-sync, and drag with a touch of audience interaction. The story follows an ordinary man who, through a twist of fate, is magically transformed into the Queen of the Carnival. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he’s an unlikely candidate for the role. Set to a liberating soundtrack featuring divas such as Rita Hayworth, Nancy Sinatra, and Celine Dion, A Drag Is Born reminds us that it’s never too late to embrace your true self.

Created by Tenerife-born and New York-based artist Edu Díaz, A Drag Is Born premiered in April 2024 at the NYC Fringe Festival and has won six awards, including Best Solo Actor and Best Solo Show, in seven festivals in New York City, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

Creator and performer Edu Díaz says: ‘With A Drag Is Born, I live the most intense, surprising, and liberating experiences I’ve ever felt with an audience. It’s a riotous and fun ride to claim our place in the world.’ Producer Jess Ducey adds, ‘Stories of queer joy and resilience are a vital part of resistance against the rising tide of government targeting and repression of queer, trans, and gender-nonconforming people around the world. We’re thrilled to share this story with audiences in the United Kingdom’

Edu Díaz is an LGBTQ+ multi award-winning actor, performer, theatre producer, and writer from the Canary Islands based in New York. A Fulbright grant in Performing Arts brought him to the city in 2019, where he creates works that blend magical realism, absurdity, and physical theatre, such as Fantastic Mr. S (2022), PULSE (2025), and the forthcoming PETRUS, the real story that inspired Beauty and the Beast.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 16% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds