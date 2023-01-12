Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
This year's awards include a posthumous honor for Director Frank Galati, for his work on Knoxville.
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: The Uptown Boys - NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - Florida Studio Theatre
Runners-Up: Madalyn McHugh - FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - Florida Studio Theatre, Joe Casey - FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - Florida Studio Theatre, Jason Pintar - THE WANDERERS - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Donald Frison - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-Up: Josh Rhodes - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Brian Finnerty - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Venice Theatre, BillyD Hart - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Robert Perdziola - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep
Runners-Up: Darci Collins - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Lea Umberger - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre, Susan Angermann - LAUGHING MATTERS (VARIANT 6) - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Frank Galati - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep
Runners-Up: Nate Jacobs - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Jason Cannon - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre, Amanda Heisey - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - The Players Centre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Celine Rosenthal - GRAND HORIZONS - ASOLO Rep
Runners-Up: Bruce Jordan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre, Kate Alexander - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre, Kate Alexander - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: GODSPELL - Rise Above Performing Arts
Runners-Up: BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Ethan Vail - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-Up: Don Holder - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep, Adam Honoré - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Ben Rawson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Matthew McKinnon - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-Up: Caleb Hoyer - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Michelle Neal - LET IT BE - The Players Centre, Spiff Wiegand - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: GODSPELL - Rise Above Performing Arts
Runners-Up: KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep, BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Booker High School
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep
Runners-Up: JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, AMERICA IN ONE ROOM - Florida Studio Theatre, MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kila Sons (as Cat in the Hat) - SEUSSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Syreeta S. Banks - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Leena Jarrar - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rise Above Performing Arts, Caroline Russel (as Cinderella) - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Kraig Swartz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre
Runners-Up: John Long - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre, Greg Watanabe - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Rachel Moulton - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre
Best Play
Winner: FROM BIRMINGHAM TO BROADWAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre, GRAND HORIZONS - Asolo Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Donna & Mark Buckalter - JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-Up: Anna Louizos - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Isabel and Moriah curley-clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida studio theatre, Arnel Sancianco - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Patrick Russini - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Runners-Up: Garth Helm - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kila Sons (as Charlotte) - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Brian Finnerty - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Venice Theatre, Aubrey Solum - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts, Nathan Salstone - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Amanda Heisey - RABBIT HOLE - The Players Centre
Runners-Up: Helen Joo Lee - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Dayna Lee Palya - GRAND HORIZONS - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Greg Weiner - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts
Runners-Up: BRER TIGER AND THE BIG WIND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, CINDERELLA - Florida Studio Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. - The Players Centre/Studio
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Florida Studio Theatre
Runners-Up: Asolo Rep The Players Centre