Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: The Uptown Boys - NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - Florida Studio Theatre



Runners-Up: Madalyn McHugh - FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - Florida Studio Theatre, Joe Casey - FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - Florida Studio Theatre, Jason Pintar - THE WANDERERS - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Donald Frison - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Josh Rhodes - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Brian Finnerty - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Venice Theatre, BillyD Hart - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Robert Perdziola - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep



Runners-Up: Darci Collins - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Lea Umberger - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre, Susan Angermann - LAUGHING MATTERS (VARIANT 6) - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Frank Galati - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep



Runners-Up: Nate Jacobs - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Jason Cannon - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre, Amanda Heisey - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - The Players Centre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Celine Rosenthal - GRAND HORIZONS - ASOLO Rep



Runners-Up: Bruce Jordan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre, Kate Alexander - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre, Kate Alexander - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: GODSPELL - Rise Above Performing Arts



Runners-Up: BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ethan Vail - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Don Holder - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep, Adam Honoré - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Ben Rawson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Matthew McKinnon - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Caleb Hoyer - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Michelle Neal - LET IT BE - The Players Centre, Spiff Wiegand - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: GODSPELL - Rise Above Performing Arts



Runners-Up: KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep, BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Booker High School

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep



Runners-Up: JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, AMERICA IN ONE ROOM - Florida Studio Theatre, MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kila Sons (as Cat in the Hat) - SEUSSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Syreeta S. Banks - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Leena Jarrar - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rise Above Performing Arts, Caroline Russel (as Cinderella) - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Kraig Swartz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre



Runners-Up: John Long - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre, Greg Watanabe - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Rachel Moulton - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Play

Winner: FROM BIRMINGHAM TO BROADWAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre, GRAND HORIZONS - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Donna & Mark Buckalter - JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Anna Louizos - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Isabel and Moriah curley-clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida studio theatre, Arnel Sancianco - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Patrick Russini - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



Runners-Up: Garth Helm - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kila Sons (as Charlotte) - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Brian Finnerty - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Venice Theatre, Aubrey Solum - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts, Nathan Salstone - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Amanda Heisey - RABBIT HOLE - The Players Centre



Runners-Up: Helen Joo Lee - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Dayna Lee Palya - GRAND HORIZONS - Asolo Repertory Theatre, Greg Weiner - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts



Runners-Up: BRER TIGER AND THE BIG WIND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, CINDERELLA - Florida Studio Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. - The Players Centre/Studio

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Florida Studio Theatre



Runners-Up: Asolo Rep The Players Centre