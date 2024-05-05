Video: Holland and Simpatico Talk TWELVE ANGRY MEN Musical at Asolo Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cast members Sasha Andreev and Curtis Bannister sit down with Composer and Lyricist Michael Holland and Book Writer David Simpatico to discuss their musical adaptation of Twelve Angry Men in the video here!

Against the backdrop of a jazz-infused score, twelve men debate the fate of a young defendant charged with murdering his father.

The cast also features Charlie Clark, James Michael Detmar, Matthew Griffin, Cooper Grodin, Brian Kim McCormick, Riley McNutt, Matt Riehle, Marc Cedrick Smith, Alexander Swift, and Adán Varela will star in the Theater Latté Da World Premiere Production of Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Thirteen of the eighteen company members are making their Asolo Rep debut.

Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical runs May 11 through June 9, 2024, with previews May 8 – 10, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Comments