Choral Artists Of Sarasota Welcomes Danielle La Senna As Its New Executive Director

Choral Artists of Sarasota announces the appointment of Danielle La Senna as its new executive director. La Senna brings over two decades of experience in arts and education, along with a passion for cultivating community engagement and musical excellence. She succeeds Susan Burke, who has served as the executive director of Choral Artists for the past decade. Burke will retire this month.

Bill Kimbell, president of the board at Choral Artists of Sarasota, expressed his gratitude for Susan Burke's long service. "Susan has been an exceptional executive director, demonstrating unparalleled dedication, strategic vision, and a profound commitment to fostering musical excellence and organizational growth. Over the past decade, her collaborative efforts with our artistic director, Joseph Holt, and the rest of the Choral Artists' team have been pivotal in enhancing the group's performances, broadening its outreach, and securing the longevity of our mission. We deeply appreciate her dedicated service.”

Kimbell added that he is pleased to welcome La Senna. “Danielle has the experience, personality, and range of capabilities needed to build on the momentum that Susan has developed. I know that we will not miss a beat and look forward to working closely with Danielle.”

A vocalist and arts administrator, Danielle La Senna graduated from Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music with a bachelor's degree in vocal performance. Early in her career, she showcased her talents in jazz, musical theater, and classical music in the vibrant atmosphere of New York City. After earning a master's degree in arts education from Harvard Graduate School of Education, La Senna held key positions at such institutions as The Juilliard School and Lesley University College of Art and Design. In 2019, La Senna relocated to Florida and made an immediate impact on the arts community, overseeing operations for the Continuing Studies department at Ringling College of Art and Design. Her leadership continued to flourish as she assumed the role of director of arts education at the Sarasota Art Museum in 2022, where she spearheaded visual art programs for students of all ages and collaborated on new classical music salon series.

"I am thrilled to embark on an expanded role with the Choral Artists, collaborating closely with Joseph Holt to bring his artistic vision to life and guide our exceptional ensemble towards even greater achievements," says La Senna.

Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region's most notable professional singers. Eight apprentice singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization's educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Ann Stephenson Moe Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support private lessons, vocal training at an institution of higher learning, or other expenses related to advancing their musical education.

For more information about Choral Artists of Sarasota and its programs, visit www.choralartistssarasota.org.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota's 2024 season continues with:

Memorial Day Concert: United We Stand: The Choral Artists teams with the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble to perform a moving tribute to those in the armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This concert is also the kick-off for the group's tour to France to participate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. Sunday, May 26, 4 p.m., at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota. Tickets: $30-60; students $5.

D-Day Commemoration Journey: June 3-11. Choral Artists of Sarasota has been invited by Historic Programs, which partners with the Department of Defense, Office of Commemorations, to join the choral ensemble for the 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations in France in June. In addition to participating in commemoration ceremonies at the cemeteries in Normandy and Brittany, the group will perform a concert in the town square at Sainte-Mère-Église in Normandy and at L'église de la Madeleine in Paris. Choral Artists has invited the public to join them on this journey and will travel with nearly 100 singers, family and friends.

About the Choral Artists of Sarasota

The Choral Artists of Sarasota, entering its 45th season, features 32 of the region's most notable professional singers and eight apprentice singers. The group celebrates the rich, artistic expressiveness of choral music through innovative repertoire, inspired performances and stimulating educational outreach. Under the artistic direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, Choral Artists of Sarasota performs a repertoire spanning four centuries, and includes symphonic choral works, intimate madrigals, folk songs, close-harmony jazz, and Broadway show music. The ensemble also specializes in premiere performances of lesser-known choral works—particularly music by living American composers. Choral Artists of Sarasota has performed premieres by René Clausen, Dick Hyman, Robert Levin, Gwyneth Walker and James Grant. As part of the organization's educational outreach, eight young singers from area schools, colleges and universities, ages 16 to 22, are invited to join the group each year. For more information, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.

