World Premiere of OAK Comes to the Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre’s milestone tenth season is set to close with the world premiere of OAK, directed by Mikael Burke (May 31-June 30, 2024). Playwright Terry Guest is returning to Urbanite Theatre for the second time; audiences may remember his “moving, hilarious, inspiring and involving” work, At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, from Urbanite’s 2021/2022 season.

“After four years of developing OAK with Urbanite, I am beyond excited for Sarasota audiences to finally experience this heartfelt, hilarious, creepy, and highly theatrical world premiere,” says Playwright Terry Guest. The play was selected as a recipient of the 2020 Charles Rowan Beye New Play Commission from Urbanite Theatre. “As a Southerner, it’s important to me to tell stories that honor Southern people and the beautiful complexity of our history and culture. I just know that audiences will fall in love with the characters and world of OAK.”

Summary: It's 7pm. Do you know where your children are? Curfew regulations and town-wide sirens have fostered a culture of fear in the community along Odella Creek. Too many have fallen victim to the freedoms promised by the red-eyed monster. Will Suga, Big Man, and Pickle resist temptation or be the next name in the morning news? Step into the darkness and experience the terror firsthand in the new southern gothic horror, OAK.

Playwright Bio: Terry Guest is a Chicago-based playwright, actor, director, and teaching artist. Plays include: The Magnolia Ballet (2022 National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, 2 Jeff Awards, David Goldman Best New American Play), A Ghost in Satin (Williamstown Theater Festival), Marie Antionette and the Magical Negroes (4 Jeff Award nominations), At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, The Madness of Mary Todd (2020 Goodman Playwrights Unit), and Andy Warhol Presents the Cocaine Play.

