Families Can Participate In Circus-Themed Art Projects At Creative Liberties' Free Family Art Day

Gather your loved ones for a day of free, family-friendly fun at Creative Liberties’ circus-themed Family Art Day on Saturday, May 25, 9:30 a.m.-noon, at 927 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota. Artist Shelley Kishpaugh will lead families in a circus-themed art project. The event will also feature a stilt walker, face painter, balloon artist, cotton candy and other goodies! This event is open to all ages and skill levels and there is no RSVP required. All supplies are included.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 35 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for four feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features12 studio artists, gallery walls for six feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Modern, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.





