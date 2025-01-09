Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will invite the community to celebrate the rich legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The production, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song,” will feature song, dance, and dramatic reenactments of Dr. King's most powerful speeches.

The show, which is arranged and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, takes place on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House (61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota).

Reverend Charles McKenzie returns to lend his voice to Dr. King's words, and WBTT professional performing artists, guest performers, and Stage of Discovery students will perform gospel, soul and popular songs of the civil rights era in a soul-stirring show that honors the life and legacy of Dr. King. Special guest Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye will perform an excerpt from her award-winning show, “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story,” which was performed – and very well-received – at WBTT in September of 2024. Additionally, the 2025 winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay-writing contest will be announced.

"It is so vital to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his remarkable work demanding civil rights, equity, and justice for all people,” said Jacobs. “I feel it is the duty of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to propagate this legacy and history of a great man who made an indelible impression on our country, holding it accountable for the rights and opportunities for millions as well as myself. I stand on Dr. King's shoulders as a Black man who has been able to create an institution like WBTT and provide opportunities for artists of color."

Jacobs also noted that, while this is an annual presentation, there are numerous artistic changes made each year, such as the cast and special guests.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors for continuing to support our annual celebration as well as the many community members who attend and enjoy this annual event," said WBTT executive director Julie Leach. "Each year, we promise this celebration will lift your spirits; we guarantee that the Sarasota Opera House will be filled with inspiring words, uplifting music and dance, performed as only WBTT knows how!"

Tickets are: $15-$35. For information and tickets, visit the Sarasota Opera website: sarasotaopera.org, link to “Tickets & Events.”

