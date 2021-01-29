Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

Find out about the most recent rescheduled performances!

Jan. 29, 2021  

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

  • Audra McDonald's performance on February 13, 2021 is being rescheduled to a future date. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, and the Hall will announce the new date once it is available.
  • PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner on March 9, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 13, 2022.
  • Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams on April 8, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 11, 2022.
  • Johnny Mathis: 65 Years of Romance on April 14, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 12, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories   Shows
Hermitage Artist Retreats Upcoming Programs Include In-Person and Virtual Events Photo

Hermitage Artist Retreat's Upcoming Programs Include In-Person and Virtual Events

WBTT Featured as Part of Janis Ians The Better Times Project Photo

WBTT Featured as Part of Janis Ian's 'The Better Times Project'

Van Wezel Announces Two Additional Virtual Performances in March Photo

Van Wezel Announces Two Additional Virtual Performances in March

ACS, ASALH, and SBAC Announce the Winners of the 2021 Black Muse Exhibition Photo

ACS, ASALH, and SBAC Announce the Winners of the 2021 Black Muse Exhibition


More Hot Stories For You

  • Cameri Theater Presents THE GRANDSON
  • Israel Museum, Jerusalem Awards 2020 Shpilman Prize for Excellence in Photography
  • VIDEO: Samuel Luzeni Chats on Cameri Theater's First Episode of FOLLOW SPOT
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand