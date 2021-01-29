Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

Audra McDonald's performance on February 13, 2021 is being rescheduled to a future date. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, and the Hall will announce the new date once it is available.

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner on March 9, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 13, 2022.

Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams on April 8, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 11, 2022.

Johnny Mathis: 65 Years of Romance on April 14, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 12, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.