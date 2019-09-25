VIDEO: Meet the Cast of Asolo Rep's ROMEO & JULIET

Asolo Rep presents an FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training touring production of one of the greatest love stories of all time: William Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET.

Meet the cast in the video below!

This fresh and fast 45-minute adaptation will be adapted and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky, who streamlined past touring production of The Tempest and Julius Caesar. The 10th annual educational touring production will travel to schools and community venues throughout the state of Florida from September 24 through November 24. There will also be a special performance for educators and press on Friday, September 27 at 6pm in the Cook Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.



A poetic testament to the power of young love, ROMEO & JULIET's themes of family loyalty and social divide remain deeply poignant today. Set in a contemporary classroom, this production of ROMEO & JULIET will inspire students to see how the actions of Romeo, Juliet, Tybalt, and Mercutio fit into their world. With sentiments that push the boundaries of words, ROMEO & JULIET invites students and educators to come together to laugh, cry, fight, learn, and choose a side in a society where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.

For more information, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/romeo-juliet.





