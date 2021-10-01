Tickets On Sale Now For The FSU/Asolo Conservatory 2021-2022 Season

Single tickets for the shows in the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training's 2021-2022 season are now on sale.

All tickets are $32 and available in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.

Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available for the preview performances, with a minimum of $5 and suggested price of $10. This offer is only available the day of the show, by phone or in person at the box office.

Special student pricing is also available. Visit asolorep.org/conservatory for details.

Everybody

November 3 -a??21, 2021

Preview November 2

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Greg Leaming

A modern take on the 14th-century morality play Everyman,a??this new play follows the character of Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance!) as they journey through the meaning of life, and most importantly, of death. A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, the play is absurdly witty, very moving and unlike anything you've seen in the theatre.

Belleville

January 5 -a??23, 2022

Preview January 4

By Amy Herzog

Directed by Jesse Jou

Young Americans Zack and Abby have the perfect ex-pat life in Paris: a funky bohemian apartment in up-and-coming Belleville, a stable marriage and Zack's noble mission to fight pediatric AIDS. But when Abby finds Zack at home one afternoon when he's supposed to be at work, the questions and answers that follow shake the foundation of their seemingly beautiful life.

The Learned Ladies

February 23 -a?? March 13, 2022

Preview February 22

By Molière; Translated by Richard Wilbur

Directed by Benny Sato Ambush

Clitandre seeks the hand of Henriette, a match heartily approved of by her father, Chrysale. However, his wife, Philaminte, has other plans for her younger daughter - namely marriage to a foppish wit who panders to Philaminte's middle class pretensions.a??Full of wildly comic characters, each one more extreme than the other, Molière's most popular play is sure to have audiences rolling in the aisles.

Twelfth Night

April 6-a??24, 2022

Preview April 5

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Jonathan Epstein

Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy begins with a young woman shipwrecked on the island of Ilyria. She disguises herself as a boy for her own safety but finds herself playing go-between for the beautiful countess Olivia and Count Orsino, with whom she herself has fallen in love! Full of some of Shakespeare's most glorious characters, this masterwork is performed by the entire second-year company.