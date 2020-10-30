The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Changes to 2020-2021 Season

Changes include the cancellation of The Israel Symphony Orchestra, the rescheduling of An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour and more.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

The Israel Symphony Orchestra's performance on January 19, 2021 has been canceled.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour on Sunday, January 31, 2021 has been rescheduled to December 9, 2021. Details on Katharine McPhee's availability for this performance will be announced at a later date.

Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 has been rescheduled to March 9, 2022.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story on February 12, 2021 has been rescheduled to February 12, 2022.

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul on February 18, 2021 has been rescheduled to February 9, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

