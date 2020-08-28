The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Changes to 2020-2021 Season

Changes include the postponement of CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE and more.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has announced the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze on Friday, December 11, 2020 has been postponed to Fall 2021. The Van Wezel hopes to announce the new date soon.

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert on January 4, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 3, 2022.

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater on February 16-17, 2021 has been postponed. The Van Wezel hopes to announce new dates soon.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

