The Sinatra Songbook, Starring John Lariviere, Comes to Pinkerton Theatre

Cabaret and jazz singer John Lariviere regularly headlines throughout Florida performing at theatres and clubs. He is back by popular demand with his sold-out one-man show, The Sinatra Songbook. He will be appearing in September in Boston at Club Cabaret, and in November at the Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center in Boca Raton, FL and the Delray Beach Playhouse in Delray Beach Florida with his acclaimed tribute to the music of Johnny Mercer, Moon River.

John has sung live on the radio and on TV, and you can hear his voice in leading roles on two original cast albums. Look for him as Theodore in the independent horror film spoof Imaginary Movie, and as Robert in the DMOC web series King of the Streets. For more information, you can check him out at his website at johnlariviere.net.

"South Florida's John Lariviere croons, he belts, he has a voice of the gods and his hour show at the Club Plaza Cabaret is devoted to the Songs of Johnny Mercer, and it is a marriage made in musical heaven." -Cabaret Scenes Magazine

"Talented cabaret and concert singer John Lariviere sings his tribute to the music of Broadway with a voice reminiscent of a young Jon Raitt. Filled with power and passion, his is a voice worthy of Broadway itself!" -Tampa Times

Venue: Pinkerton Theatre located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. in Venice, FL 34285. Tickets for this event are $18. Show time is 7:30pm. Seating in our Pinkerton Theatre is general admission.





