Sustainable Producer Antonio Saillant Sets Sail With TITANIC at The Manatee Performing Art Center

Last Wednesday, Sustainable Film/TV Producer Antonio Saillant set sail with the Titanic at the Manatee Performing Arts Center with friends.

What makes a Musical like the Titanic very positive to watch? The Answer, surround yourself with good people. Wednesday Night at Manatee Performing Arts Center, Sustainable Film/TV Producer Antonio Saillant enjoyed viewing the Titanic The Musical with friends, Janene M. Amick (CEO of Manatee Performing Art Center), Garry Lowe known as Actor Sump James , Manatee County Commissioner, Vanessa Baugh and husband Bill Baugh, George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner and wife Jess Kruse, and Former Florida Senate President, Bill Galvano and wife Julie & daughter cast member, actress Jacqueline Galvano.

Such a lovely evening. What a performance! The cast of the "Titanic the Musical" was outstanding, stated Antonio Saillant.

Titanic: The Musical, written by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and directed and choreographed by Rick Kerry.

Antonio stated, "Having been surrounded in musical theater, music and film with good friends such as William Goldstein, recording artist / composer and producer scored over 50 film and TV projects (including Fame, The Miracle Worker, Twilight Zone & Shocker), Michael Rafter (arranger, musical director, musical supervisor, conductor, and musician best known for his work on Broadway and collaborations with Sutton Foster and Emmy Winner (Gypsy), Jeanine Tesori (composer and musical arranger, (Shrek the Musical, Caroline, or Change, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, just to name a few) and Tony Award Winners Jersey Boys, I was very impressed by talented cast member Jacqueline Galvano."

Antonio is definitely a lover of the theater and last Wednesday's performance was well appreciated. The cast were full of talented performers that captured the human element of the tragedy with clear passion.

Antonio stated, "Coming from New York City and being surrounded by Broadway shows and Off Broadway shows the performance last night was executed beautifully. Titanic: The Musical provided a faithful and fresh retelling of the classic story with compelling characters, powerfully composed musical numbers, creative set design, and a superb dialogue and writing."

This Titanic production told the stories of the dreams and aspirations of all those aboard who had no idea it would be their last journey. Learning that for nearly three hours, this well talented cast paid homage to all those who lost their lives on what had been dubbed an unsinkable ship.

Titanic the Musical is only available for another week.

Titanic: The Musical will run through May 15 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Click here for schedule and ticket information.