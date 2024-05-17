Spotlight: 12 ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL at Asolo Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seek out the truth through the haze of confusion in the breathtaking and powerful Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical. Propelled by a jazz-infused score, one of America’s greatest dramas reaches new heights in this searing story of a lone juror who demands that our legal system lives up to our ideals.

Called a “must-see musical” by the Star Tribune for its recent sold-out hit world premiere production at Theater Latté Da, you will feel the power and hope of America in this groundbreaking musical about our potential to work together to create a better world. “A serious story given more depth and made more compelling with the infusion of song.” – Talkin’ Broadway

