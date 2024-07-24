Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run of THE MUSIC OF LAUREL CANYON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of The Music of Laurel Canyon, a tribute to the legendary music scene of the 1960s and early 1970s featuring hits like “Desperado,” “California Dreamin’,” and, “Turn, Turn, Turn.” The show has been called, “Spot on,” and, “Mesmerizing” by Venice Gondolier. Due to audience demand, The Music of Laurel Canyon will now run in FST’s Court Cabaret through September 1. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

Audiences are calling FST’s presentation of The Music of Laurel Canyon, “Excellent,” “Amazing,” “Wonderful,” and “Outstanding.” Audience member Richard T. called the cabaret, “The best show of the year. We loved everything...They exceeded our expectations.”

Featuring such hits as “Monday, Monday,” “Doctor, My Eyes,” “Stand by Your Man,” and “Love the One You’re With,” The Music of Laurel Canyon is an exciting 1960’s and 1970’s rock revue created by singer/songwriter Michael Visconti of the Nashville band Buffalo Rome. Visconti recorded for Capitol Records and performed with musical legends like Elton John, Paula Abdul, and Kenny Loggins.

“The Music of Laurel Canyon takes you back to a time of conflict and change,” said Catherine Randazzo, Line Producer for FST’s Summer Cabaret Series. “The band’s winsome musicality, chill vibe, and untold tales of the legends of songwriting really capture the Laurel Canyon spirit, making it a hit with everyone, no matter their background or age.”

Buffalo Rome will bring these songs and more favorites to life with Visconti and fellow band members: Kevin Douglas and Mark Schaffel. Douglas is a studio vocalist and songwriter who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on “Good Morning America,” in addition to his membership in Buffalo Rome. Schaffel is a songwriter, producer, engineer, and performer with experience in multiple genres like jazz, R&B, and country.

Due to audience demand, FST will extend the run of The Music of Laurel Canyon by an additional week. This thoughtful show will now play in FST’s Court Cabaret through September 1.

