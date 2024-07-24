Special Offer: COMPANY at Nampa Civic Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre of Idaho will present Stephen Sondheim's "Company" at Nampa Civic Center Nampa, ID — The Music Theatre of Idaho (MTI) is excited to present Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed musical "Company" at the Nampa Civic Center from Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27.

Each performance will be a special celebration of the main character Robert's birthday, featuring exclusive offers and promotions for attendees.

Event Details:

Dates: Thursday, July 25 - Saturday, July 27

Show Times: Evening performances at 7:30 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Additional Saturday matinee at 1:30 PM

Location: Nampa Civic Center

About the Show: "Company" is a high-energy exploration of marriage and relationships, featuring some of Sondheim's most beloved and accessible music, including "Side By Side," "Marry Me A Little," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," and "The Ladies Who Lunch." This production promises to captivate audiences with its insightful and witty take on contemporary life and love.

Special Performances and Promotions: Thursday, July 25: Couples Night Celebrate love and companionship on Couples Night! Buy one ticket at the regular price and get one free. Use promo code: Bogo24 at checkout. Friday, July 26: Robert's Birthday Bash Join us for Robert's Birthday Bash! Enjoy birthday cake with Robert and the cast after the show. Use promo code: Cupcake for this special experience. Saturday, July 27: Matinee and Evening Performances Enjoy a free snack with each ticket purchased for the Saturday matinee and evening shows. Choose from water, soda, candy, or chips at the concession stand. Use promo code: Snack! to redeem this offer. Please note that these special offers are not valid on tickets previously purchased.

"Company" is rated PG-13 and is not recommended for young people under the age of 13. Tickets can be purchased with the promotional codes at the MTI website, BroadwayNampa.org.

For more information, please call (208) 468-2385. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" and enjoy these exclusive offers for a memorable theater experience!

About Music Theatre of Idaho: Music Theatre of Idaho is dedicated to bringing high-quality musical theater to the Treasure Valley. With a rich history of productions, MTI continues to enchant audiences with its dynamic performances and community engagement. Contact: Music Theatre of Idaho Phone: (208) 468-2385 Website: BroadwayNampa.org