Spotlight: Levi Kreis at The Franklin Theatre

Featuring songs from his performance in Hadestown, Million Dollar Quartet, Violet and more, Tony Award-Winning actor and Americana singer-songwriter Levi Kreis infuses Broadway classics with country, jazz, rockabilly and gospel for a musical perspective that is completely original and absolutely flawless. His southern storytelling and comedic timing will have you in stitches while his ability to embody a song will bring you to tears. Don't miss this unique and intimate evening from one of Broadway’s finest.

About Levi Kreiss

Levi Kreis is a Tony Award winning actor known for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet. The role won Levi the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor, an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League Nomination. Other highlights include Hermes in Hadestown First National Tour, the Tony nominated revival of Violet and Roger in the Broadway National Tour of Rent.

Levi began his acting career in film with the role of Fenton, Adam’s brother (Matthew McConaughey) in Bill Paxton’s directorial debut Frailty. He has recently returned to screen with roles in A Very Sordid Wedding winning Best Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Ensemble at the FilmOut Festival. He followed that up with a modern western called The Divide which appeared in fifteen different film festivals garnering several awards and wide recognition.

Musically, Levi’s gospel-rich vocals and church-inspired piano style have defined some of his best known songs. An East Tennessee native, Levi spent his youth mimicking the piano style of southern gospel music and idolizing men like Ray Charles who brought that sound to the mainstream. Levi’s life, relationships and self-discoveries as a gay man have been chronicled through his albums. Each one reveals a new side to this singer/songwriter, taking you through a myriad of genres – piano pop, gospel, country, r&b and jazz. Levi’s music has been featured in film and television shows including The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy, and So You Think You Can Dance. Ten albums have afforded Kreis impressive accolades – top ten positions on various charts, #1 music videos, national tours, TV appearances on The View, David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

