Florida Studio Theatre Presents Political Comedy THE OUTSIDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will present The Outsider, a play about a lieutenant governor who is forced out of his world of paperwork and behind-the-scenes actions to become governor in a special election following a gubernational scandal.

The Outsider begins playing July 24 in FST's Gompertz Theatre. Tickets are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“The Outsider is delightful comedy in this age of black-and-white politics,” said Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins. “The show is warm and lovable because it doesn't deal with the negativities surrounding our political world but focuses on the need for government and what it does. The Outsider mostly deals with the follies of humanity, which makes it a great comedy.”

“The Outsider isn't about politics,” said director Kate Alexander. “In its rompish and delightful nature, the play asks all of us to examine how we, the people, view politics. Who do we listen to? Polls? Pundits? Media? In an election year – The Outsider is comic food for thought.”

FST's production of The Outsider will be brought to life by an ensemble of seven guest artists, one of whom will make their FST debut: Heather Patterson King. Patterson King plays Paige Caldwell, a professional pollster who is smart, confident, and all about winning. Patterson King is an actress with a myriad of television and stage experience with roles in shows that include Mamma Mia, Next to Normal, and Wizard of Oz.

Sheffield Chastain (Troubadour, Network), Eileen Ward (Tom Jones), Gil Brady (Pictures From Home, Shear Madness), Roy Stanton (Network), Kevin Cristaldi (Exonerated, God of Isaac), and Tatiana Williams (The Legend of Georgia McBride) all return to FST for The Outsider. Chastain plays Ned Newley, the Lieutenant Governor with expertise in policy and naiveté in communication. Ward plays Louise Peakes, the Governor's executive assistant, with confidence and clumsiness to spare. Brady plays Dave Riley, the Chief of Staff, who is endearingly honest and lacks political prowess. Stanton plays Arthur Vance, an experienced and successful political consultant who sees potential in Ned Newley. Cristaldi plays AC Petersen, a news camera man with an air of mystery. Williams plays Rachel Parsons, a TV correspondent who has strong journalistic principles and reports upon the special election and politics.

The production's creative team includes Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Daniel Ciba (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design).

ABOUT FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

Known as Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by

Artist Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company then acquired the former Woman's Club building, becoming the first permanent venue. Shortly after Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre. In the years that followed, Florida Studio Theatre established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theatre in its five theatre venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian style Goldstein Cabaret and John C. Court Cabaret, and Bowne's Lab Theatre.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.

Comments