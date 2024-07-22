Tickets on Sale Now for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will be able to purchase subscriptions and individual tickets for WBTT's 25th anniversary season – titled “25 Years of Black Heritage" – on July 22. In its 2024-2025 theatre season, WBTT will offer fan favorites as well as a brand-new world premiere show.

Running from October 9, 2024 through May 25, 2025, the regular season shows are: “Soul Crooners Solid Gold Edition'' (October 9-November 17, 2024); “Fences” (January 15-February 23, 2025); “Five Guys Named Moe" (March 5-April 6, 2025); and WBTT's first-ever tap dancing musical revue, “Syncopated Avenue” (April 16-May 25, 2025). The holiday show – which is not part of the season subscription – is “A Motown Christmas" (November 27, 2024-January 5, 2025).

“For our 25th anniversary season, we have adopted the theme '25 Years of Black Heritage,'” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “As the only African American theatre on Florida's west coast, we are proud to offer a unique and special cultural experience to our community. With the shows selected for the coming season, we hope to provide an enjoyable as well as thought-provoking theatre experience.”

“This season has diverse offerings that should appeal to a wide variety of tastes: from musical revues to gripping drama, from R&B and soul hits to jazz classics – we feel there's something for everyone to enjoy,” added WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are also excited for and invite the entire community to our 25th Anniversary Gala, which will take place in November. This will truly be a thrilling year for WBTT and we hope area arts patrons will feel the same!”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays-Sundays; all performances take place in WBTT's Donelly Theatre (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Subscriptions (which do not include the holiday show) are $170; individual tickets are $52/adults, $22/students and active military; holiday show is $57/adults, $22/students and active military. Subscriptions for “preview” shows (those presented prior to Saturday opening nights) are $150, while individual preview tickets are $42/adults, $22/students and active military.

Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org to learn more about WBTT and to purchase tickets and subscriptions.

