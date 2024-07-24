Spotlight: SUMMER SLING at Brooklyn College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to the 2024 New York Summer Sling! This four-day event features instructors from all over the country in various movement and theatrical/film disciplines, with a focus on armed and unarmed stage combat. All levels of experience and ability are welcome, and will find classes both challenging and foundational. And be sure to navigate our site to check out media from last year’s workshop, and join the mailing list below to receive the latest updates on this year’s Sling!

…and introducing: Our NEW Stunts for Actors Intensive on August 26th!

This year on the Monday directly following the Sling, we will be offering a one-day intensive designed to introduce actors to the basics of stunts: wire work, prop firearm tactics and safety, fighting for film, and more! Discounts are available to any student also purchasing a Full Workshop pass.

