Hermitage Artist Retreat Receives Over $238,000 in National and Regional Grants Toward Artist Programs and Community Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced that the Hermitage has been awarded nearly a dozen grants totaling over $238,000 that will support a variety of programs and initiatives, including residencies for Hermitage Fellows, arts education support, and program accessibility.

Grants were awarded by the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, Amphion Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Exchange, Koski Family Foundation, Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Program, National Endowment for the Arts, and Plantation Community Foundation.

The Board of Sarasota County Commissioners recently approved the Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Program (TDC/A) funding, resulting in a grant award in excess of $52,000 for the Hermitage to facilitate artist residencies and programming that supports tourism to Sarasota County. Hermitage Fellows, alumni, and curators are some of the leading artists and thinkers in their respective fields from all over the world. These world-renowned creators share their artistic talents and insight into their creative process through free community programs held on the Hermitage campus, as well as at partner arts, cultural, and educational institutions throughout the region. These impactful and educational programs offer a wide variety of free events to tourists staying in all areas of Sarasota County.

The Welles Murphey Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation (GCCF) provided a $50,000 Empowering Arts Grant in support of the Hermitage's mission: to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. The Hermitage became one of Gulf Coast's “Arts Appreciation” grantees in 2021, and this year's grant marks a $10,000 increase from previous years; GCCF has additionally supported the Hermitage through other special programs and with pandemic/hurricane relief efforts in recent years.

The Hermitage was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County (CFSC) to once again serve as the Lead Community Sponsor for the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend. This will be the eighth year of CFSC's support of this annual celebration, which is presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation; this year's events are scheduled for the first weekend in April of 2025.

The Koski Family Foundation again awarded the Hermitage a $50,000 grant to support residencies for teaching artists, in addition to the continued support of the Hermitage's Sarasota Cross Arts Collaborative initiative. This generous grant allows the Hermitage to foster the development of new work for teaching artists while providing local schools the benefit of these extraordinary artists' insight and instruction. The Cross Arts Collaborative was designed to give performers who call local arts institutions “home” a chance to expand their artistic practice from ‘performer' to ‘creator.' Recipients receive two weeks of uninterrupted time at the Hermitage Artist Retreat to develop a new project and present a free public program for the greater Sarasota community.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) renewed its support for the Hermitage this year with a $15,000 grant. These funds are intended to support the Hermitage's nationally renowned artist residency program.

Additional community program support came from The Exchange, which awarded $10,000 to support “Hermitage North” programming through series such as “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” and “Hermitage Sunsets @ Benderson Park.” In addition, The Exchange awarded a $5,000 Elizabeth Lindsay Arts in Education grant to support the Hermitage's “A Gift of Education to Sarasota County Schools” project that brings the world's leading artists to Sarasota County public schools.

Grants from the Amphion Foundation, Aaron Copland Fund for Music, and the Plantation Community Foundation will provide support for the organization's music-focused initiatives, as well as specialized program equipment for events on the Hermitage Beach and other locations.

The Hermitage is widely recognized for its international artist residency program and its rapidly expanding community programming, introducing Gulf Coast audiences to some of the world's leading artists across all disciplines. “As our programs and collaborations continue to evolve and expand, we are excited to see the impact on audiences throughout our region and beyond,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “We are deeply appreciative for these generous grants from both new and longtime supporters, all of which will provide invaluable support and resources to the diverse and accomplished Hermitage artists who are making a meaningful impact in our community and with audiences around the world.”

A leading national arts incubator, the Hermitage is the only major arts organization in Florida's Gulf Coast exclusively committed to supporting the development and creation of new work across all artistic disciplines. The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse and accomplished artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, film, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free year-round community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading artists and to get an authentic “sneak peek” into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, conversations, readings, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

For more information about the Hermitage and upcoming programs, visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Comments