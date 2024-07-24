The Four C Notes Come to Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre will open The Four C Notes, a tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Take a trip down memory lane and enjoy tunes like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” The Four C Notes will begin performances on August 6 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. Single tickets range from $37-$42. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

The Four C Notes are quickly becoming a premier tribute group who are known to transport audiences back to the era when Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons topped the charts and filled stadiums.

“The Four C Notes deliver an entertaining tribute to the legendary Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with their tight harmonies, dynamic choreography, and high energy,” said Line Producer Catherine Randazzo. “This year’s Summer Cabaret season celebrates diverse music genres and honors the iconic musicians who have shaped today’s modern music scene.”

Four outstanding male vocalists with bring these beloved songs to life: Max Trotter, Ethan Lupp, Tyler Meyer, and Michael Ferraro. All performers will make their FST debut with The Four C Notes. Trotter has professionally performed all over the Chicago area and recently starred in shows like Head Over Heels and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Lupp is based in Chicago and recently appeared in The Drowsy Chaperone and Shrek The Musical. Meyer is a recent Chicago transplant with recent credits that include A Chorus Line and Xanadu, in addition to performing at Six Flags Great America. Ferraro is based in New York City and has performed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Drury Lane Theatre among other respected venues.

Created by John Michael Coppola, an artist who starred in Jersey Boys in Chicago as Frankie Valli, The Four C Notes is the only Four Seasons tribute group in the Midwest. The group performs around the United States.

