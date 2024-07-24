Spotlight: LEGALLY BLONDE at Cohoes Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join us at Cohoes Music Hall this summer for a pink-infused powerhouse musical that takes you on a high-energy journey from sorority girl to legal eagle. Follow Elle Woods, a fashion-forward, determined young woman, as she breaks stereotypes and proves that brilliance comes in all dimensions of blonde. With catchy tunes, unforgettable characters, and a whirlwind of humor, this show is a vivacious celebration of self-discovery and female empowerment.

Join Elle on her quest to conquer Harvard Law School, all while staying true to herself in a world that underestimates her. Legally Blonde: The Musical is a dazzling display of girl power that will have you laughing, dancing, and believing in the power of staying true to who you are.

Featuring Broadway's Patrick Ryan Sullivan (42nd Street, Beauty & the Beast), a host of fantastic regional professional performers, and some of Playhouse Stage Academy's most advanced teen performers, this show is not to be missed! It's some of the most fun you'll have at the theatre this summer!

