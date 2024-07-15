Photos: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At Cape Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Playhouse will continue its 98th summer season with the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, directed and choreographed by David Ruttura and Joyce Chittick. See photos from the production.

Broadway star Julia Knitel plays Carole King in an expanded four-week run at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, BEAUTIFUL is a coming-of-age story about one of America’s most celebrated songwriters. Featuring hits including “So Far Away,” “One Fine Day,” “ Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Up on the Roof,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

The award-winning musical is led by Julia Knitel as Carole King and Sam Gravitte as Gerry Goffin. Knitel starred in the Broadway and national tours of Beautiful and was recently nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for the Off-Broadway hit Dead Outlaw. Gravitte played Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway and was recently in White Rose: The Musical Off-Broadway.

In addition, the cast for BEAUTIFUL includes Trevor James Berger (Barry Mann); James Clow (Don Kirshner); Valerie Perri (Genie Kline); Brooke Aneece (Shirelle/ U/S Little Eva); Briana Brooks (Lucille); Chris Collins-Pisano (Tenor Righteous Brother); Fatima El-Bashir (Janelle Woods); Ellen Frary (Marilyn Wald/Betty); Albert Igbinigie (Drifter); Jacquez Linder-Long (Drifter); Jazz Madison (Little Eva); and Rhys Williams (Baritone Righteous Brother).

The musical features musical direction by Nick Williams; scenic design by Ryan Howell; costume design by Gail Baldoni; lighting design by Kirk Bookman; sound design by Emma Wilk; and production stage manager Daniel Everett. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL runs July 10 to August 3 at The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA. BEAUTIFUL has a varied schedule so please check the website. Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com.

