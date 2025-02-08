Sharyn Rothstein's BAD BOOKS to Play Florida Studio Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre will present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Bad Books, a bold new play by award-winning playwright and television writer Sharyn Rothstein. Directed by Kate Alexander, this gripping drama previews March 5 and 6, officially opens on March 7, and runs through March 28, 2025, in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre.

Torn from today's headlines, Bad Books begins with a seemingly innocent conversation between a mother and a librarian over her teenager's reading list. What starts as a polite discussion spiral into a fiery clash of values that dangerously teeters on violence. This unflinching new play challenges audiences to ask: What does it really mean to protect our children?

“Bad Books hits home for anyone who cares about the next generation,” said Kate Alexander, FST Associate Director At-Large. “It's funny, gripping, and utterly unflinching. In a world where information is constantly debated and filtered, this play asks the big question — who gets to decide what stories are told?”

Alexander is the associate director at-large for Florida Studio Theatre and the founder of FST's award-winning theatre education program. A celebrated director, educator, and actor, Alexander has led productions of Shotgun, Cherry Docs, and The Exonerated at FST. She has trained thousands of students through the theatre's education initiatives and has been a key force in shaping FST's artistic vision for more than 40 years.

Rothstein, known for her incisive and thought-provoking work, is currently co-executive producer on Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC) and previously wrote and produced for five seasons of Suits. She has also developed projects for Apple TV+, AMC, and Bravo.

The cast features Amanda Kristin Nichols* (The Mother), returning to FST after starring in Advice. Nichols' previous credits include Noises Off, Three Sisters, and appearances on Netflix, NBC, and USA. Jean Tafler* (The Librarian/The Manager/The Editor) also returns to FST, following standout performances in Alabama Story and Pictures from Home. Tafler has appeared in more than 30 regional Shakespeare productions, including 10 seasons with Orlando Shakespeare Theater.

The creative team includes Casey Seiler (scenic design), Chelsea Allen (costume design), Andrew Gray (lighting design), Naomi Martin (sound design), Charlotte Perez* (stage manager), and Amoreena Tillman (stage management intern).

(*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association, the union for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.)

Bad Books runs March 5–28, 2025, with previews on March 5 and 6 and opens on March 7. Single tickets start at $25. This production contains adult language and themes.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite — where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

