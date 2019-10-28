Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra was awarded a ­­­­­$50,000 Arts Appreciation grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

The Sarasota Orchestra's mission is to engage, educate and enrich our community through high-quality, live musical experiences. The grant will support Sarasota Orchestra's

2019-2020 Season, including performances in a variety of formats, from Masterworks to Pops to Discover Beethoven and Great Escapes.

"Sarasota Orchestra congratulates Gulf Coast Community Foundation on their 25th anniversary. We are thankful for this Arts Appreciation grant and for Gulf Coast's support for the arts in our region," said Sarasota Orchestra President/CEO Joseph McKenna.

The grant also supports Sarasota Orchestra's extensive education programs for three surrounding counties. Approximately 325 students participate in eight ensembles comprising the Sarasota Youth Orchestras. The two-week Summer Music Camp provides music education to an additional 250-275 students. Finally, nearly 9,000 area fourth and fifth graders utilize a year-long curriculum guide in conjunction with a live orchestral performance of the Young Person's Concerts.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You