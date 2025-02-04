Sarasota Opera Will Open 2025 Winter Opera Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Opera will open its 66th season on Saturday, Feb. 15 with the double bill of Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. Patrons will enter the historic opera house as a festive brass fanfare is played from the theater’s outside balcony.

Even before the curtain rises, opera patrons can attend a pre-performance dinner in a private room at Sage Restaurant, around the corner from the Opera House. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $200 per person.

The two operas tell the stories of two betrayed husbands with two tragic ends.

In Cavalleria rusticana the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events ending in violent tragedy. And in true theatrical tradition Pagliacci's clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever.

Both operas tell tales of love, betrayal, and revenge. In direct, compact storytelling, the plots move quickly and dramatically, keeping the audience enthralled in the extreme emotions of the characters. They launched the operatic style known as “verismo” or “realism” — emerging from the Italian literary style of realism, these stories are about simple people, illustrated with music that is full of emotion and passion.

The demanding vocal parts and dramatic roles challenge performers, promising unforgettable, high-energy performances that will captivate audiences.

The world-class cast in Cavalleria rusticana includes mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez as Santuzza, tenor Rafael Dávila as Turridu, and baritone Jean Carlos Rodríguez as Alfio. Mr. Dávila returns in Pagliacci to sing the role of Canio and Mr. Rodríguez will sing Tonio. They will be joined by soprano Ashley Milanese as Nedda. Both works will be conducted by Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and directed by Martha Collins with costumes by Howard Tsvi Kaplan, lighting by Ken Yunker and sets by David P. Gordon. Hair and makeup are by Susan Sittko-Schaefer.

Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci will be performed Feb 15, 20, 23 (matinee), 26 and March 1 (matinee), 7, 11, 19 (matinee), 22, 29 (matinee). Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances begin at 1:30 p.m.

For dinner reservations, contact Development at 941-366-8450, ext. 813 or email development@sarasotaopera.org. Tickets for performances are on sale at the Sarasota Opera Box Office, by phone at 941-328-1300, in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, or online at https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org.

