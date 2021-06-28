Sam Mossler Scholarship Fund Receives Major Gift

Florida Studio Theatre has met its endowment goal of $50,000 for the Sam Mossler Scholarship Fund, which was established in honor of the late Sam Mossler, a beloved playwright, actor, and teaching artist who passed away unexpectedly in October 2020.

This endowment fund will give students in need the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired at The FST School-the same program where Sam himself found his artistic home, both as a young student and later as a Teaching Artist.

Thanks to the generosity of Bob and Wendy Grady, whose major gift capped the theatre's fundraising campaign, FST will be able to award a full scholarship to a promising young student each year, enabling the budding artist to attend classes at The FST School for an entire year. This scholarship is known as the Sam Mossler Artistic Spirit Award. Last month, Olivia W. from Sarasota received the first Sam Mossler Artistic Spirit Award for her outstanding character, empathy, and courage to create.

"As a family we are forever grateful to Bob and Wendy Grady, and to all who have given to Sam's memorial [scholarship] fund," said Terry Mossler on behalf of the family. "Our hearts will forever be missing pieces because Sam is not here with the soft touch of his huge and humble heart. But because of the warmhearted readiness to give, his legacy and memory will continue and his impact on Theatre will not be forgotten."

Bob and Wendy Grady felt drawn to contribute to this endowment fund because of their strong connection to Sam Mossler.

"To have met Sam, let alone to have had the gift of watching him act, led us to wanting to do whatever we could to somehow pay tribute to this extraordinary man," said Bob and Wendy Grady. "He was one-of-a-kind, and we feel blessed to have gotten to know him, even a bit. Our lives are richer for it."

As the Sam Mossler Scholarship Fund continues to grow, FST will be able to impact even more youth in need. For more information about The FST School or to support the theatre's scholarship program, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org/scholarship-contributions .