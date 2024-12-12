Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Manatee Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Manatee Performing Arts Center has once again delighted audiences with its enchanting production of "The Wizard of Oz," a timeless musical that brings to life L. Frank Baum's beloved story. From the moment the curtain rises, it is evident that this production is a labor of love, expertly crafted to transport viewers to the magical Land of Oz.



At its heart, "The Wizard of Oz" follows the story of a spirited young girl named Dorothy Gale, played with remarkable poise and innocence by Alexia Mattes. Dorothy’s adventure begins in Kansas, where she yearns for a life beyond her mundane surroundings. After a tornado sweeps her away to the fantastical land of Oz, she embarks on a quest to find her way home. Along her journey, she meets a delightful cast of characters: the Scarecrow (Merdoc Augsberger) who seeks a brain, the Tin Man (Dave Springer) in search of a heart, and the Cowardly Lion (Jay Wright) longing for courage. Together, they face challenges, encounter the Wicked Witch of the West, and ultimately learn that the power to achieve their dreams lies within themselves. The story culminates in the realization that “there’s no place like home,” a sentiment that resonates deeply with audiences of all ages.



"The Wizard of Oz" first premiered as a stage musical in the 1980s, inspired by the iconic 1939 film starring Judy Garland. The music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg have become staples of American musical theater, with songs like "Over the Rainbow" and "If I Only Had a Brain" capturing the hearts of generations. The Manatee Performing Arts Center's rendition pays homage to this rich history while infusing the production with fresh energy and creativity.



Under the direction and choreography of Cynthia Ashford, every scene is infused with dynamism and color. Ashford’s vision is evident in the seamless transitions between the stark, sepia-toned Kansas and the vibrant, kaleidoscopic Oz. The choreography is engaging, showcasing the talents of the entire cast while enhancing the narrative. The ensemble dances with infectious enthusiasm, creating a visual feast that captivates the audience.



The set design by Donna Buckalter, coupled with projections helps to create a magical world, with each scene meticulously crafted to evoke the essence of the story. From the quaint farmhouse in Kansas to the whimsical Emerald City, Buckalter’s designs allow the audience to fully immerse themselves in the world of Oz. Complementing the set, Caren Brady’s costume design is equally impressive. Each character’s attire is true to the iconic imagery of the film, with vibrant colors and intricate details that bring the characters to life. The costumes not only enhance the visual appeal but also help to define each character’s personality, adding depth to their portrayals.



The chemistry between the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion is a highlight of the production. Merdoc Augsberger’s portrayal of the Scarecrow is filled with endearing clumsiness and wit, while Dave Springer’s Tin Man brings a tender yet humorous longing for a heart. Jay Wright’s Cowardly Lion has great comedic timing and a larger-than-life persona. The trio's banter is both hilarious and heartwarming, showcasing their individual quirks while emphasizing the themes of friendship and self-discovery.



Alexia Mattes’ portrayal of Dorothy is particularly noteworthy. She embodies the character’s innocence and determination, capturing the audience’s hearts from her very first note. Her rendition of "Over the Rainbow" is uplifting, setting the tone for the magical journey that follows.



Manatee Performing Arts Center’s production of "The Wizard of Oz" is a heartwarming tale that resonates with audiences of all ages. Each actor brings warmth and depth to their characters, creating a sense of camaraderie that is palpable. The combination of Ashford’s direction, Buckalter’s set design, Brady’s costumes, and the superb performances culminate in a truly memorable experience. This production not only pays homage to the classic story but also invites a new generation to experience the magic of Oz.

The Wizard of oz runs through December 15. Tickets and more information can be found at www.manateeperformingartscenter.com

