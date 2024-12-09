Review: LITTLE WOMEN at The Sarasota Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sometimes it is great to review a show you are really familiar with as it provides the varied perspectives by which one views a musical. Such is the case with Little Women. I loved watching a tale I knew from a fresh perspective. The Sarasota Players’ production of Little Women is a beautifully rendered adaptation that brings Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story to life with grace, emotion, and a remarkable sense of intimacy. Set in the Civil War era, this musical captures the trials and triumphs of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate the complexities of family, love, and personal ambition. Under the outstanding direction of Amanda Heisey, the production emphasizes the timeless themes of sisterhood and resilience, making it a must-see experience for audiences of all ages.



The musical opens with the March sisters grappling with the challenges of growing up in a world that often limits their aspirations. Jo, the fiercely independent and headstrong protagonist, yearns to be a writer, while Meg dreams of a life of comfort and luxury. Amy, the youngest, is determined to carve her own path, often clashing with Jo’s ideals. Beth, the gentle and selfless sister, embodies the heart of the family, balancing the more ambitious dreams of her sisters with her quiet strength. The story unfolds through a series of poignant and uplifting musical numbers, including the rousing “Astonishing” and the heartfelt “Some Things Are Meant to Be.”



One of the most striking aspects of this production is its unique staging in the round, allowing for a more immersive experience for the audience. The simplicity of the set design—comprised of minimal yet effective pieces—enables the story to take center stage. This arrangement fosters a sense of closeness, drawing the audience into the emotional world of the March sisters, making their joys and struggles feel personal and relatable. The set, adorned with period-appropriate details, effectively evokes the warmth of the March family home while emphasizing the themes of love and togetherness.



The costumes are a standout element of the production, meticulously crafted to reflect the 1860s setting. Each sister’s attire is distinctive, capturing their individual personalities and aspirations. Jo’s practical yet stylish clothing symbolizes her rebellious spirit, while Meg’s elegant gowns convey her yearning for sophistication. Amy’s outfits, infused with youthful flamboyance, highlight her artistic ambitions, and Beth’s simple dresses reflect her humble nature. The attention to detail in the costumes enriches the storytelling, transporting the audience back in time to experience the March sisters’ journey authentically.



The vocal performances in this production were first rate, particularly from the leading characters. Lexi Lowther, who portrays Jo, commands the stage with a powerful presence and emotional depth. Her rendition of “Astonishing” was inspiring, capturing Jo’s fervent desire to carve out her own identity in a world that often seeks to define her. Lowther’s ability to convey vulnerability alongside strength makes her performance truly memorable.



Sarah Conte, as Amy, delivers a standout performance that perfectly balances ambition and youthful naivety. Conte’s strong stage presence and vocal prowess shine in numbers like “The Most Amazing Thing,” where her character’s determination to be seen and appreciated resonates deeply.

I actually had the privilege of working with Lowther and Conte when they were teenagers and it was inspiring to see not only their maturity on stage but also to see them performing here in Sarasota, in the community where they grew up. Their performances as well as their fellow cast are a testament to the immense talent that exists in our town.



Noteworthy performances by Krista Benson as Marmee, Brenna Griffith as Meg, and Jack Watts as Mr. Laurence further elevate the production. Benson’s portrayal of Marmee is both nurturing and strong, embodying the qualities of a matriarch who inspires her daughters to pursue their dreams while instilling in them the importance of compassion and kindness. Griffith’s Meg captures the essence of a young woman torn between societal expectations and personal desires, bringing depth to her character’s journey. Watts’ Mr. Laurence adds warmth and wisdom, providing a counterbalance to the youthful exuberance of the sisters.



Under the artful direction (and choreography) of Heisey, the characters are historically accurate and emotionally resonant, ensuring that their struggles and triumphs resonate with today’s audience. The pacing of the musical flows seamlessly, allowing for both light-hearted moments and poignant reflections on the bonds of family and the pursuit of one’s dreams. The cast has an evident bond with each other which adds to the March family dynamics. I would love to see that emotional connection become a bit more realized on the stage but the overall dynamics created a realistic portrayal of the characters that was felt by many in the audience.



The Sarasota Players’ production of Little Women is an enchanting and impactful theatrical experience. The combination of strong performances, thoughtful direction, and immersive staging creates a powerful narrative that lingers long after the final curtain. The joy and emotional depth displayed on stage left the audience captivated, proving that the story of the March sisters continues to resonate across generations. This production is a celebration of love, ambition, and the enduring bond of sisterhood—a true gem that should not be missed.

Little Women runs through December 15. Tickets and more information can be found at theplayers.org.

Reader Reviews