Review: HEATHERS at Fed's Backyard Theater

I recently had the pleasure of attending a performance of Heathers at Fed's Backyard Theater, and it was truly a night to remember. The owner, Federico Hradek, has worked tirelessly to transform his garage into a fully functioning theater complete with a stage and professional lighting. The ambiance created by this intimate setting was perfect for the dark comedy that is Heathers.



Heathers tells the story of Veronica Sawyer, a high school student who becomes involved with a popular clique of girls all named Heather. As Veronica navigates the ups and downs of high school life, she finds herself caught up in a series of events that lead to murder, mayhem, and a surprising twist of fate. Bailey Letner, who played Veronica, was originally the understudy but stepped up to the plate when Alexandria Paxton fell ill. Letner's performance was impressive given her short time with the material, capturing the essence of Veronica with grace and emotion. The directors acknowledged the hard work Paxton had put into the role and the help she provided in making sure the show continued.

Gabriel Cortes, who played the role of JD in Heathers at Fed's Backyard Theater, delivered a standout performance that truly showcased his acting strength. Cortes brought a depth and complexity to the character of JD, capturing his charisma and dark side with equal skill. His portrayal was nuanced and captivating, drawing the audience in and keeping them on the edge of their seats throughout the show.



The three Heathers in the production at Fed's Backyard Theater were a force to be reckoned with, bringing a contagious energy and passion to their roles that was palpable throughout the entire show. Their chemistry on stage was electric, and they truly embodied the popular and ruthless personas of these iconic characters. Additionally, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Sandwall, who played Kurt and Ram, delivered hilarious and memorable performances that had the audience in stitches. Their comedic timing was impeccable, and they kept the crowd laughing with their antics throughout the show. The dynamics between the Heathers and Kurt and Ram added an extra layer of humor and entertainment to the production, making it a truly enjoyable experience for all in attendance.



The chemistry of the cast was undeniable, and it was clear that they were having a blast on stage. The comedic timing of the characters was spot on, keeping the audience engaged and entertained throughout the entire show. While there were a few moments where the harmonies could have been tighter and the vocal strength more focused, the overall performance was still entertaining.

In addition to the impressive performances, the unique use of space at Fed's Backyard Theater added an extra layer of ambiance to the production. Before the show began, old TV shows were projected on a television screen, setting the tone for the dark and nostalgic world of Heathers. This attention to detail created a sense of immersion for the audience, transporting them into the world of the show before it even began. The use of the space in this way added an extra layer of depth to the overall experience, making it truly memorable.



In conclusion, the cast of Heathers at Fed's Backyard Theater delivered a truly memorable and exuberant performance. From the transformation of the garage into a theater to the incredible talent of the cast, this production was a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, dedication, and a love of the arts. I can't wait to see what Fed's Backyard Theater has in store next!

More information can be found at: www.fedsbackyardtheater.com

Photo Credit: Joe Gallagher

Comments