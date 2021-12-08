PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to the Van Wezel

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner is set to perform at the Van Wezel on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this glorious, energetic stage production, brimming with Tina hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this the definitive tribute, and a fabulous fun night out.

Hear all the energetic Rock and soulful RnB hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music - "Simply the Best", "What's Love Got to Do With It", "River Deep Mountain High", "Proud Mary", "Nutbush City Limits", "We Don't Need Another Hero", "What You Get is What You See", "Private Dancer" and many more

Cookie Watkins brings more than a celebrity impersonation to her performance in Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner. An international touring tribute artist with a prestigious and accomplished career in all facets of music, Cookie has entertained

hundreds of thousands of Tina Turner fans around the world. Critics and fans alike consider her as the number one tribute to Tina Turner in the world.

Tickets are $27-$72 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.