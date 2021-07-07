Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Robyn Citrin as President & Welcomes Edward Swan, Jr. to Board of Trustees

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced today that Robyn Citrin has been elected as the new president of the Hermitage Board of Trustees. Citrin succeeds Leslie Edwards, who concludes her term as president and will remain on the Hermitage board. The Hermitage also welcomes Edward Swan, Jr. as a new member of the Board of Trustees. In addition, Hermitage trustee Ellen Berman has been elected to the position of secretary, while David Green and Steve Adler will continue in their respective roles as vice president and treasurer. These changes to the Hermitage board follow a successful season that has included over 50 live programs and events, dozens of new and expanded arts and education collaborations in the community, additional virtual offerings, a record-breaking fiscal year, and the launch of a new national commission in theater.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with Robyn in her new role as president. She is one of the Hermitage's most vibrant champions, and her passion and commitment for the mission of the organization are truly inspiring," says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. "We are also incredibly excited to welcome Ed Swan to the Hermitage board. He has been a wonderful champion of the Hermitage; his experience, intelligence, and thoughtful creativity will be invaluable to the organization's continued growth and success. I must give tremendous thanks to Leslie Edwards for her partnership and friendship; she is a vital member of the Hermitage family and has shepherded the organization through significant growth and change over the years."

"I am very excited to be stepping into this new role with an organization I am deeply passionate about," says Robyn Citrin. "I look forward to working with Andy, his team, and this board on the forward-thinking vision and bright future of the Hermitage, creating a lasting impact in our community and our culture."

Robyn Citrin has lived in the Sarasota area for the past 12 years. She was elected to the Hermitage board in 2019 and has served as its secretary since January of 2020; she is also a graduate of the Gulf Coast Board Institute. Citrin is a former nurse practitioner, who began her career as a psychiatric nurse in New York City, and subsequently worked in obstetrics and gynecology in Denver. She has a master's degree in nursing leadership. Citron's volunteer work in Colorado included the Children's Diabetes Foundation and the Junior Symphony Guild. Since moving to Osprey in 2009, Citrin has volunteered with the Literacy Council of Sarasota, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Oaks Women's Club (OWC), for which she has been a past board president. She has also been a champion of the OWC's scholarship program. Citrin and her husband are collectors of Japanese woodblock prints and have been involved with the Ringling Museum of Art's Asian art collection.

Edward M. Swan, Jr. lives in Sarasota and spends part of the year on Martha's Vineyard. Swan has more than 35 years of experience in institutional investment management with many of the nation's largest pension funds among his clients. He has served on corporate and not-for-profit boards, including Tufts and Dillard universities, and The Ringling. He has previously been involved with the Hermitage as an active member of both the outreach and education committee and the marketing committee. Swan has a longstanding interest in the arts and community service and has volunteered at several Sarasota schools, developing programs designed to help lower income students understand what they need to do to be successful in high school and beyond. Swan received a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He also attended the director development program at the Kellogg School (Northwestern University) and was a captain in the US Air Force.

The Hermitage's board officers for the 2021-2022 season are: Robyn Citrin, president; David Green, vice president; Steve Adler, treasurer; and Ellen Berman, secretary. The Hermitage Board of Trustees also includes Christine Boone, Susan Brainerd, Maryann Casey, Carole Crosby, Marletta Darnall, Leslie Edwards, Laura Kaminsky, Tina Shao Napoli, Michael Pender, Charlotte Perret, Edward M. Swan, Jr., Nelda Thompson, Mary Lou Winnick, and Andy Sandberg, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO (ex-officio).

To learn more about the Hermitage, please visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.