Florida Studio Theatre Promotes Catherine Randazzo and Expands Role Of Nancy Rominger

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the two key artistic leadership advancements: Catherine Randazzo has been promoted to Associate Producer, and Nancy Rominger will expand her responsibilities as Associate Artist to include serving as Literary Manager.

Together, Randazzo and Rominger bring decades of theatrical experience, artistic vision, and deep commitment to developing new work that entertains, challenges, and inspires FST audiences.

A fixture of Sarasota's arts community since 1990, Randazzo has been an integral part of FST's artistic team for more than a decade. As Associate Artist, she has served as an in-residence director, professional actor, teaching artist, and Literary Manager. Her directing credits include Winter Cabarets, Summer Mainstage, Stage III productions, and countless new play workshops. She is also the line producer for FST's popular Summer Cabaret Series.

In her new role as Associate Producer, Randazzo will continue to serve as Lead Director of the Cabaret, while working closely with Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins on the management of FST's Artistic Programming. She will also remain an active voice in directing, acting, and mentoring within the company.

“FST is more than a theatre to me: it's a creative home,” said Randazzo. “I'm honored to step into this new role and continue working alongside Richard and our artistic team to produce theatre that speaks to our community in meaningful ways.”

Rominger joined FST in 2024 following 12 seasons at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, where she served as Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Southern Writers' Project, developing 42 new American plays and musicals. At FST, Rominger has directed Stage III productions including Shedding a Skin and the current hit Don't Dress for Dinner.

Now, Rominger will add the responsibilities of Literary Manager, a role previously held by Randazzo. As Literary Manager, Rominger will oversee FST's literary office and new play development program, collaborate with playwrights, train and supervise literary interns, provide dramaturgical research, support cabaret development, and lead audience engagement initiatives.

“New work has always been at the heart of my artistic journey,” said Rominger. “I'm thrilled to build on FST's legacy of championing new plays and voices. I look forward to nurturing the kind of theatre that sparks dialogue and truly resonates.”

Collectively, Randazzo and Rominger's expanded responsibilities strengthen FST's capacity to develop bold new works and produce programming for its 225,000 annual attendees. Together, they will help guide the theatre's next chapter of growth, ensuring that FST continues to produce theatre that challenges with as much gusto as it entertains.

“Catherine and Nancy are both extraordinary leaders and artists. Their combined vision and expertise will keep FST at the forefront of producing work that matters,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “It is a joy to see our Artistic Staff continue to grow – both personally and professionally. As they flourish, so too does the theatre and its audience. Together, we expand and evolve as FST enters its second half-century of serving Sarasota.”