Florida Studio Theatre Announces 2025-26 Winter Season

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the lineup for its 2025-26 Winter Season, featuring a four-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series! This year’s Mainstage Series features a madcap musical caper, a heartwarming play about tailor-made suits and fresh starts, an imaginative comedy about the men behind the moon landing, and a Broadway hit capturing the extraordinary moments of everyday life. The Cabaret Series features three original musical revues that celebrate iconic performers, unforgettable songs, and transformative eras in popular culture.

“What a wonderful season of new plays, unknown plays, and plays for an audience to discover first and fresh,” said FST’s Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins. “In this time of political polarization, our goal is to unite. A Tailor Near Me unites two men of vastly different cultural backgrounds. The Blue-Sky Boys unites a team of wacky engineers to put a man on the moon. Birthday Candles unites us as a family. And Lucky Stiff unites us in laughter. I hope you enjoy the season.”

The Mainstage Series opens with Lucky Stiff, with book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, which begins performances on November 5, 2025, in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. DC Theater Arts calls this award-winning musical a “hilarious romp,” promising that “you will have an uproarious time!” From the Tony-winning creators of Ragtime comes a zany comedy about an unassuming English shoe salesman who must escort the embalmed body of his murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo – or risk losing out on a $6 million inheritance. Mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and nonstop laughs abound in this high-spirited musical.

Next is A Tailor Near Me by Michael Tucker, playing in FST’s Keating Theatre starting December 10, 2025. In this heartfelt story, a man visits a tailor to have his pants let out, only to discover that what he truly needs is a new suit – and perhaps a new outlook. As the tailor takes his measurements, a transformative bond forms between the two men. Called “remarkable” and “a must-see” by Broadway World, A Tailor Near Me celebrates unexpected friendships, personal reinvention, and fresh starts.

Following is The Blue-Sky Boys, a creative comedy by Deborah Brevoort, starting January 21, 2026, in the Gompertz Theatre. Called “overflowing with playfulness and humor” by Times Union, this two-act play dives into the minds of the maverick engineers who stopped at nothing to put a man on the moon. Through a bold blend of imagination and intellect, The Blue-Sky Boys explores the men behind one of humanity’s greatest achievements, reminding us that the sky isn’t the limit: it’s just the beginning.

FST’s 2025-26 Winter Mainstage Series closes with the Broadway show Birthday Candles, written by Noah Haidle and beginning in FST’s Gompertz Theatre on April 1, 2026. Experience the poignant and funny moments that define one woman’s existence – from her 17th birthday to her 101st. Called “a true gift” by Variety, this play beautifully captures the highlights, heartbreaks, and ordinary moments that make life extraordinary.

FST Cabaret presents three dynamic music revues as part of the 2025-26 Winter Season. With unforgettable songs and fresh arrangements, each cabaret honors the artists who revolutionized music and shaped culture.

“Developing the shows for the Cabaret season is one of my greatest challenges and joys as an artist,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST’s Managing Director. “Each production is created with our audience in mind – we want to share the stories of the lyric poets of our day and highlight the lasting impact they’ve had on American culture. This season is about range, discovery, and the enduring power of a great song.”

Opening the Winter Cabaret Series is Feeling Good, beginning September 24, 2025, in FST’s Court Cabaret. From Sinatra to Bublé, Bette to Gaga – Feeling Good brings you an unforgettable night of swing, sass, and smooth style. Featuring favorites like “Come Fly With Me,” “Moondance,” and “Me and Mrs. Jones,” this high-energy revue pays tribute to the modern crooners of our age.

Next is Three Pianos, starting November 19, 2025, in the Goldstein Cabaret. Featuring music from Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Ray Charles, and Freddie Mercury, Three Pianoscelebrates the rebels, romantics, and risk-takers who turned 88 keys into pure magic. Called “show-stopping” by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, this cabaret returns with new songs, new stories, and the same irresistible energy that made it a crowd favorite.

Closing out the Cabaret Series is One Hit Wonders, playing in FST’s Court Cabaret beginning February 11, 2026. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, One Hit Wonders proves that sometimes one hit is all you need.

With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all four Mainstage shows for as little as $79, and all three Cabarets for as little as $59. Subscriptions are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at (941) 366-9000.