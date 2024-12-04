EDEN By Steve Carter to be Presented at Yale Repertory Theatre This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yale Repertory Theatre will present Eden by Steve Carter, directed by Brandon J. Dirden, January 16–February 8, at Yale Repertory Theatre.



Eden features scenic design by George Zhou 周亦款, costume design by Caroline Tyson, lighting by Ankit Pandey, sound and original music by Tojo Rasedoara, projections by Ein Kim, hair and wig design by Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, dramaturgy by Austin Riffelmacher and Tia Smith, technical direction by Nickie Dubick, fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy, vocal and dialect coaching by Paul Pryce, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Hope Ding.



The cast of Eden includes Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, Russell G. Jones, Juice Mackins, Prentiss Patrick-Carter, Alicia Pilgrim, Christina Acosta Robinson, Heather Alicia Simms, and Lauren F. Walker.



About Eden



1927, San Juan Hill, a six-block stretch of Manhattan where tensions run deep between its populations of Black Americans and Caribbean immigrants. Eustace, recently transplanted from the South, falls in love with the girl next door, Annetta. But her ironfisted father, Joseph, an ardent Garveyite, has arranged for her to marry another man from the West Indies to protect his bloodline. In Steve Carter's blistering saga, Eden, clashing ideologies and youthful passions threaten dangerous consequences for two families and their community.

Comments