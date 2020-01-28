Charles Gounod's ROMEO & JULIET Opera is Coming to the Sarasota Opera House on Valentine's Weekend

Charles Gounod's opera Romeo & Juliet will open on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Set in 14th-century Verona, the deep love between Romeo and Juliet rivals the longstanding feud between their families, the Montagues and the Capulets. In this story - overflowing with lush melodies - the young lovers pursue their great passion to the grave. Romeo & Juliet will have nine performances through March 20, 2020. Tickets start at $19. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the box office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Romeo & Juliet artistic ensemble

Portraying the world's most famous lovers will reunite soprano Hanna Brammer and tenor Andrew Surrena, who played Pamina and Tamino in last season's The Magic Flute. Juliet's nurse Gertrude will be played by mezzo soprano Lisa Chavez, who made national headlines this summer as the lead character Maggie in New York City Opera's world premiere of Stonewall. Romeo's friend Mercutio will be played by baritone Matthew Hanscom, returning from his recent role as Papageno in The Magic Flute. Metropolitan Opera mainstay bass Ricardo Lugo will be portraying Friar Laurent. Anthony Barrese - current artistic director and principal conductor of Opera Southwest in New Mexico - will be back at Sarasota Opera to conduct, with Martha Collins directing.

Romeo & Juliet through the ages

Few tales have been as enduring throughout the centuries as William Shakespeare's story of the iconic lovers. It has been the inspiration for theater, symphonic works, ballets, musicals, films, and no fewer than seven operas. Charles Gounod's opera - distinguished by a series of duets throughout the work - follows Shakespeare's story closely until the very end. Gounod's librettists Jules Barbier and Michel Carré have Juliet briefly awaken in her tomb before Romeo dies, with the opportunity for yet one final passionate duet. The opera is sung in French with real-time English translations projected above the stage.

Ticket information

Individual tickets start at only $19 and are available at SarasotaOpera.org and the Sarasota Opera Box Office. For more information on Romeo & Juliet as well as the rest of the 2020 Winter Festival season-Puccini's La bohème (opening February 8), Donizetti's The Elixir of Love (opening February 22), and Catalani's La Wally, (opening March 7)-contact the Sarasota Opera Box Office at (941) 328-1300 or visit in person at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.





