COME FROM AWAY Added to Asolo Repertory Theatre's 2025-26 Season

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Asolo Repertory Theatre, the eminent theatre on Florida’s Cultural Coast, announces a change to its 2025-26 season. The reimagined version of the Broadway musical Movin’ Out will shift to a future season. The upcoming season will now open with the Tony Award-winning musical Come from Away (November 12 – December 28, 2025).

Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein states, “As we approach the 25th Anniversary of 9/11, I am honored to stage the docu-musical Come from Away. Like the town of Gander, Newfoundland where the musical takes place, Sarasota has a unique relationship to this watershed moment in American history. As the community hosting President George W. Bush at the instant, he was informed of the attacks and subsequently shared the news with the entire country from the halls of Emma E. Booker Elementary school, Sarasota too was unexpectedly thrust into the glaring spotlight. Across the nation and around the world, people can recall where they were when they first learned of this tragedy and began to gather the strength to support each other through the difficult road to recovery that would lie ahead. Come From Away is a chronicle of that strength and resilience, celebrating the best of humanity.”

Come from Away is written by the husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, both Canadians who were living in New York on September 11, 2001, and experienced first-hand not only the tragic events of that day but the initial stirrings of a community coalescing in kindness. Ten years later they would fly to Gander, Newfoundland for the 10th Anniversary of the ‘plane peoples’ return to begin the process of collecting thousands of stories from locals and “come from aways” alike. Those stories inspired what has become the longest running Canadian Musical in Broadway history.

The remaining season will continue as planned with the return of the acclaimed All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (playing at The Historic Asolo Theater December 3 – December 19, 2025), the new Pulitzer Prizing-winning drama Primary Trust (January 7 – February 11, 2026), the thrilling murder mystery Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Cracked (January 21 – March 14, 2026), the U.S. Premiere of The Unfriend, the beloved classic Fiddler on the Roof (April 14 – May 24, 2026) the story of the Mother of Rock ‘n Roll Marie and Rosetta (playing in the Cook Theatre May 6 – May 31, 2026) and the rolling world premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s Lady Disdain (June 6 – June 27, 2026).

Come From Away

November 12 – December 28, 2025

Previews November 12 – November 14

Open November 15

Mertz Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Original Broadway Production produced by Junkyard Dog Productions

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Choreography by Kelli Foster Warder

Music Direction by Angela Steiner

Come From Away tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, and reminds us all that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and hope can arise in the unlikeliest places.

CREATIVE TEAM

Peter Rothstein (Director) is the Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Rep. At Asolo Rep, he has directed the world premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Inherit the Wind, Sweeney Todd, and Man of La Mancha. Kelli Foster Warder (Choreographer) Asolo Rep credits include Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical and Ragtime. Angela Steiner (Music Director) Asolo Rep credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Crazy for You, Cabaret and Sweeney Todd. Adam Koch (Scenic Design) Asolo Rep credits include Jesus Christ Superstar and Crazy for You, his Broadway credits include A Wonderful World. Tracy Dorman (Costume Design) many Asolo Rep credits include The Three Musketeers, Murder on the Orient Express and Dial M for Murder. Paul Whitaker (Lighting Design) Asolo Rep credits include Twleve Angry Men: The Musical and Sweeney Todd. His New York credits include Sumo, which earned him a Drama Desk nomination. Michelle Hart (Hair, Makeup and Wig Design) is the resident Hair, Makeup and Wig Designer for Asolo Repertory Theatre and FSU/Asolo Conservatory. Greg Emetaz (Projection Design) Asolo credits include All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, The Three Musketeers, Man of La Mancha and Murder on the Orient Express.

TICKETS

2025-2026 Subscriptions are on sale now. Single show tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 8, 2025. For more information, visit AsoloRep.org or call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388.

ABOUT ASOLO REP

Now in its 67th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. Each year, Asolo Rep presents a season of classics, contemporary drama, musicals, and world premieres. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre-makers working in the industry today, and cultivating the next generation of artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings, commitment to new work, and ground-breaking education and engagement programs, ensure the company’s lasting legacy for future generations. Visit www.asolorep.org to learn more.