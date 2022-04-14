CHAUVET Professional Welcomes Brian Craft As Content Marketing Manager

Brian Craft has served as Director of Marketing and Outreach at Manatee Performing Arts Center, Director of Marketing and Communications at Realize Bradenton, and in Public Relations with Fashion PR Firm; IHPR in New York City. Craft is also very involved in the community, serving as Creative Director on the Board of Public Relations Association. Craft holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Shenandoah University.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such a driven and dedicated team," said Craft "... I have followed Chauvet for as long as I can remember, and I look forward to continuing the standard of excellence the team has achieved and amplify the impact and messaging of the house of brands."

ABOUT: The Chauvet House of Brands

Chauvet is a leading developer of luminaires, trussing, controllers, atmospherics, and related equipment marketed globally under five main brands: CHAUVET Professional, CHAUVET DJ, ILUMINARC, TRUSST and ChamSys. Each Chauvet brand is well thought out to serve different customer needs but they all share the company's focus on positively impacting every market segment with a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation or performance.

Founded in 1990 by Albert and Berenice Chauvet, the company is widely recognized for its leadership in bringing successful concepts to market, including pioneering the development of affordable LED color mixing fixtures.

Today, Chauvet serves customers throughout the world from its corporate facilities in the USA (Florida and California), United Kingdom, Belgium, Mexico, France and Germany as well as via a global network of authorized dealers and distributors. To find out more about the Chauvet company, its mission, vision, career opportunities and corporate charitable and community activities, please visit Chauvet Lighting.