BWW Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Florida Studio Theatre is Comedic Perfection

By nature, musicals are vastly more popular than plays. They have a natural ability to engage an audience and if there are any lulls in the action, you have a high-flying musical number to bring the show back to life. A play has no safety nets. The actors must be dynamic and make genuine connections in order for thee beauty of a show to be felt.

When I first saw "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Broadway, I was enthralled from start to finish. I enjoyed every moment of the show and it quickly moved into my top 10 shows of all time. The shows stature in my world was enhanced 6 months later when I took my son to see it on Broadway. Despite having seen it recently, I still had deep bouts of laughter even though I knew what was coming.

So when I say Florida Studio Theatre was presenting this masterpiece of art, I knew I had to see it for two reasons. First, I had to take my thirteen-year-old daughter who had chastised me for seeing it not once, but twice without her. The other reason was to see if it could possibly translate to a venue of smaller size with one of our local professional theatres. My expectations were high, and Florida Studio Theatre did not disappoint.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is well about a play that goes wrong. In fact, from forgetting lines, to sets falling apart to characters being knocked unconscious - anything that can go wrong does. The beauty of this show is in its comedic timing. This occurs both with the actors and the technical team. To this end, this talented group did not miss a step. The show by its design is over the top. This requires a balance by its actors to not create "cheesy drama" as I like to call it. This team was sensational. Their interactions with one another magnified their characters and brought an energy to the crowd that built an expectation that was fulfilled at every turn.

One of the true joys of a show like this is there is no true leading role. Instead the show has an ensemble feel where each character has their moment to shine. Chris Bean (Inspector Carter) has a true wit about his delivery. He is captivating as the inspector in the "play" trying to solve the mystery. Bean controls the room and continually weaves his diabolical plot at every turn and interaction.

Max Bennett (Cecil and Arthur) will have you rolling on the floor. Bennett presents as a less than intellectual whose character on purpose breaks the 4th wall and his character. The role requires an innocence that Bennett delivers with precision every time. His interactions with Florence (played by Sandra Wilkinson) present true moments of delight for its audience.

Wilkinson in her role is spot on both from comedic timing and her numerous "knock out" experiences. Her charisma and sensuality are true stereotypical staples of the character she portrays. She is careful to present as "over the top" without going outside the characteristics of the role she plays.

The role of Perkins is played by Dennis Tyde. Tyde has several moments of stealing the stage but for me his delivery of mispronouncing words (as outlined in the script) was pure genius both by the writers (Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer) and by Tyde himself who delivers each line with sincerity and confidence as if he is sure he is right. Tyde brings this great comedic timing throughout his performance.

Charles Haversham is the "dead man" played perfectly by Jonathan Harris. In fact, I have never seen a man die so many times in one show. His role especially requires unbelievable timing and a rather unique engagement with his fellow cast. Harris is sensational in being alive and dead at the same time. This is a true skill that he played flawlessly.

Trevor Watson as the Lighting Sound Operator and Annie Twilloil as the stage manager are characters on the stage who fulfill their roles in the play but also end up as part of the production. Each adds a new dynamic to the story and their ability to play "tech characters" while actually being actors is done to perfection and truly adds another layer of humor to the show.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" exceeded my expectations. Broadway is the Standard and while I had no misconceptions of where I was - the talent and delivery of this was artistic brilliance. It was easily Florida Studio Theatre's best show of the season and a must for anyone especially if you think a play isn't comparable to a musical.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" runs through March 27th. Tickets and more information can be found at www.floridastudiotheatre.org

Photo Credit: John Jones