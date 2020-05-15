Asolo Rep Ground Floor Series Presents MAKING MUSICALS

Asolo Rep announced today that it will present GROUND FLOOR: MAKING MUSICALS, a four-part new musical competition designed specifically for an online audience.

On May 21, June 4, June 18 and July 2 at 6pm, the Theatre will preview four completely new and original musicals on its Facebook and YouTube pages. Each 30-minute session will consist of a fifteen-minute preview performance of one new musical, followed by a fifteen-minute discussion with the playwright/composer and James Monaghan, Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, and Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director, who serves as the Director of the Ground Floor Series and is also directing all four musicals. After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.

To add to the fun, the Theatre is incorporating a Virtual Happy Hour into the presentation. One day prior to each performance, patrons will receive an email notice of the broadcast that includes a cocktail recipe specifically chosen to compliment the theme of that week's new musical.

MAKING MUSICALS Schedule:

May 21

Sophie Blanchard's High Flyin' Rock and Roll Extravaganza

Book, Music and Lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt

June 4

The Fountain

Book, Music and Lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak

June 18

Johnny and the Devil's Box

Book, Music and Lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman

July 2

Maya

Book and Music by Cheeyang Ng

Book and Lyrics by Eric Sorrels

"MAKING MUSICALS is a wonderful compliment to Asolo Rep's strong focus as an incubator where great musicals are born," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "In the past fourteen seasons, Asolo Rep has produced seven musicals which have been new to the American stage. Presenting new musicals is a potential risk, but has strengthened our mission, generated new relationships in the artistic community, and established Asolo Rep as a company dedicated to fostering new work while re-envisioning classics."

Patrons wishing to vote for their favorite musical will be required to register online through a link on Asolo Rep's website: asolorep.org. Following the last performance, registered patrons will be emailed a ballot to be filled out and submitted to the theatre within 48 hours. To qualify to vote, patrons must be registered, they must have viewed all four performances and they will only be able to vote once.

The original Ground Floor Series consisted of five events scheduled to be performed in a new performance space in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts this spring before four of the performances were canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. Asolo Rep continued the series online and presented its inaugural episode on April 8 with musical performances of original songs by cast members from the world premiere musical, Knoxville.

Patrons may access the livestream by visiting the Asolo Rep Facebook page where the video will appear at the top of the page starting at 6pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Viewers can also watch on Asolo Rep's YouTube Live.

Asolo Rep will also post a recording of each broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels.

During this challenging time, donor support is critical. Patrons wishing to donate should visit asolorep.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You