Arts Advocates Unveils December 2025 Events in Sarasota

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Advocates will present a series of events in December 2025, including a guided tour of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) on December 2, a Van Wezel tour on December 8, and the exhibition GILDED: THE NEW ICONS at the Arts Advocates Gallery. Registration is required unless otherwise noted.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Tour

The WBTT tour will be held December 2 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Founder Nate Jacobs and executive director Julie Leach will lead a Q&A, followed by a short film and a backstage tour of the theatre. A WBTT singer will also perform. Tickets are $25 for Arts Advocates members and $28 for nonmembers, with registration closing November 24.

Gilded: The New Icons

The Arts Advocates Gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Key will present GILDED: THE NEW ICONS from December 6–27. The exhibit, open Saturdays from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., will feature works by Alicia Brown and Elisabeth Trostli. The artists draw on Renaissance, Baroque, and Pre-Raphaelite traditions through oil painting and digital collage, examining portrayals of women in art. Admission is free, and an artist will give a talk each Saturday.

Van Wezel Tour

Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage will take place December 8 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The tour will highlight artworks by noted Florida artists in the Arts Advocates collection, with pieces by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants will then go onstage as a Van Wezel guide discusses the venue’s theatrical history. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799.

Gallery Exhibitions

The Arts Advocates’ collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works remains on view at the Arts Advocates Gallery, open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Docent-led and self-guided tour options are available.