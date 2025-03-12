Arts Advocates Reveals April 2025 Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of April events, which includes a luncheon with guest speaker Peter Rothstein, producing artistic director of Asolo Rep; the art talk “Portraits Then and Now”; and a continuing exhibit, “Revise Assumptions/Libby Hawk Paintings,” by member artist Libby Hawk. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required.

The Arts Advocates Gallery hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Shows run from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Libby Hawk's exhibit, “Revise Assumptions/Libby Hawk Paintings,” carries over from March and can be seen from April 5-26, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Her exhibit challenges norms about two- and three-dimensional art. She creates provocative abstracts on paper and canvas, vibrating with color and texture. Admission is free; registration not required.

Arts Advocates presents monthly luncheon programs at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, featuring engaging speakers discussing local arts-related topics. Peter Rothstein, producing artistic director of Asolo Repertory Theatre, is the featured speaker on April 17, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. When Rothstein became producing artistic director at Asolo Rep in 2023, his vast experience gave him the background he needed to guide the largest Actors' Equity theatre in the Southeastern United States. Now in his second season, Rothstein will share his vision for Asolo's future. $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on April 21 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

On April 29 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, Suzanne Havens presents the art talk “Portraits Then and Now.” Havens, a painter and photographer, is passionate about studying art and art history. She provides insights from both the artists' and critics' perspectives, offering a fast-paced journey through Western art. Free for Arts Advocates members, $5 for non-members.



The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

