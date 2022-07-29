Art Center Sarasota Announces 2023 Visiting Artists Workshops Led By Acclaimed Artists From Around The Nation

Art Center Sarasota will host acclaimed artists from around the nation to lead three-day immersive destination workshops, January through April 2023.

These workshops invite participants to express their creativity while improving technical skills. Workshops feature watercolor, acrylic painting, collage, mixed-media, and more.

Some offer two-hour artist demonstrations via Zoom prior to the session. Space is limited. To register and for more information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

Upcoming Visiting Artist Workshops

January 16-18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Richard Stephens: Watercolor Fresh &

Loose: Richard Stephens' workshops are informative, challenging and fun. Students will learn techniques and creative use of the tools of watercolor, including brushes, color mixing and water/pigment relationship. There is always strong emphasis on the elements and principals of design.

February 6-8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Robert Burridge: Contemporary Abstract Figure Painting and Collage: This workshop aims to push participants out of their safety zone and into a new looser, abstract direction. An undraped model will serve as inspiration for original charcoal and paint sketches. On the third day participants will create collages from these sketches utilizing tearing and paint-splashing techniques. Artist Demonstration via Zoom: January 18, 6 p.m.

February 9-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Robert Burridge: Abstract Painting with Collage: This workshop is directed to those who always wanted to do abstract painting, but don't know where to begin. Experience demos, techniques, basic formulas, compositions and color theory to create more meaningful abstracts. Artist Demonstration via Zoom: January 18, 6 p.m.

March 20-22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Ron Stocke: Creating Magic in Your Watercolors: Learn how to avoid bad habits, push past the rules, and free up your painting style. Each morning Ron Stocke will pick a subject and demonstrate his techniques on how to paint a successful watercolor. After his demo, he will spend time with each student to help break through any issues they may be having and encourage them to find and explore their own unique style. Students will paint until about an hour before class ends in which time Ron will do his second demo of the day. This demo will be on the elements of the morning painting. Artist Demonstration via Zoom: March 1, 6 p.m.

April 3-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Jane Slivka: Freedom of Acrylics: Students will explore painting still-life, landscapes, figures, and abstractions. Slivka's students leave with more than a few canvases in hand; they leave with a sense of accomplishment, a new appreciation for their own abilities and the motivation to keep on painting. All skill levels.

Art Center Sarasota was the first arts and cultural institution in Sarasota. Founded in 1926 as the "Sarasota Art Association" by Marcia Rader, the art supervisor for the Sarasota County schools district, the Association was later incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 1943 and has been in its current location in the Sarasota Bayfront Cultural District since 1949. Art Center Sarasota is a member-supported organization that offers curated and juried exhibitions, adult and youth education programs, outreach initiatives for underserved youth, and culturally related public programming. Art Center Sarasota is admission-free and open to all public; its mission is to inspire individual creative expression, nurture artistic talent and provide the community with accessible and diverse visual art opportunities.