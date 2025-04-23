American Stage's Fresh Ink Series Returns with New Venues and Local Talent

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Stage's Fresh Ink series is back this spring with two new venues. The monthly play series will showcase work from local playwrights, with staged readings at two hotspots in downtown St. Pete: Webb's City Cellar (April 29 & May 27) and the Dalí Museum (June 24).

“I truly believe there is something for everyone in Fresh Ink,” says American Stage's Associate Artistic Director, Anthony Gervais. “The plays have a wide array of themes, ranging from romantic comedy to the world of visual arts, music, and history,” he adds.

Kicking off the series on Tuesday, April 29, at Webb's City Cellar is Courting by Dana Leslie Goldstein. The whirlwind rom-com explores whether love truly can conquer all, through senior citizens George and Sylvia as they embark on a matchmaking mission for Ted and Christina, an over-analytical young couple.

Fresh Ink continues on May 27 at the Dalí Museum with Radiant Child by Jeff Norton. This solo performance delves into the life and legacy of iconic artist Keith Haring, from Haring's own perspective. Following the show, guests can engage in a meaningful post-show discussion on legacy in art, with proceeds supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets for “Radiant Child” can be purchased through the Dalí Museum's website.

The series concludes on June 24 at Webb's City Cellar with Black History They Don't Want You To Know, written by Lance Felton. The short play debuted at Studio@620 this past February, and blends hip-hop, poetry, and theatre to highlight hidden figures in Black History. “My rap music has always been my diary. But in the context of a play about Black History, music is integral to the black experience,” says Felton, who will also perform the piece.

Fresh Ink will usher in summertime at American Stage, and even more opportunities to engage with local talent. The theatre will launch its month-long Summer Cabaret Series on July 12, and transform into a summer speakeasy with three weekends of unique musical showcases by local performers. Jazz duo Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar have been announced as the featured act for the July 19 show, titled “Love and Bossa Nova.”

For ticketing and information on Fresh Ink and Summer Cabaret Series, visit americanstage.org or contact boxoffice@americanstage.org.

