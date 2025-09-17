AN EVENING WITH MELBA MOORE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, October 13, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present "An Evening with Melba Moore," featuring the legendary singer, actress and entertainer. The evening will begin with lite bites and drinks from Rosemary & Thyme, then guests will head into the theater where Moore – a long-time friend and supporter of WBTT and mentor to WBTT's Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs – will sing songs and tell stories from her incredible career. After the one-hour program, there will be an opportunity to meet Moore and take some photos.

Moore – whose parents and many aunts and uncles were musicians – made her Broadway debut in "Hair." Over the course of that show, she became the first Black woman to replace a white actress (Diane Keaton) in a lead role. In 1970, she starred in "Purlie," which earned her a Tony Award for her portrayal of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins. Another first came when she landed the female lead role on Broadway as Fantine in the acclaimed musical, "Les Misérables."

Following the success of "Purlie," Moore landed two big-screen film roles, released two successful albums – “I Got Love” and “Look What You're Doing to the Man” – and co-starred with actor Clifton Davis in the then-couple's own successful variety television series in 1972. She has topped the charts with a number of successful songs – including hits “Lean on Me” and “You Stepped Into My Life” – and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

She was instrumental in having the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing" inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as the official Negro National Anthem. In 2003, she appeared with Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the motion picture "The Fighting Temptations." In 2007, she landed a role in the Broadway revival of "Ain't Misbehavin'." In 2009, Moore told her life story on TV-One's “Unsung” and, later that year, released her first R&B album in nearly 20 years, a duet with Phil Perry called "The Gift of Love." On October 4, 2015, she was inducted into The Official Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame Museum in Detroit, Mich. In 2023, Moore was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Moore has previously visited with WBTT: in 2015, to perform during WBTT's "Broadway Under the Stars" fall gala, and in 2018 to perform in the lead role of the sold-out run of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" as well as to participate in a WBTT Voices community forum.